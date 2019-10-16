Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.60). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.04. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

