Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
