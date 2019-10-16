Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

