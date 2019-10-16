Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,096 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 10.0% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. 2,533,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,225. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

