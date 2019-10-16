Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.46 ($9.84).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €7.73 ($8.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.98 and a 200 day moving average of €6.91. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.