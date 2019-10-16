Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.18

Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $251.18 and traded as low as $203.50. Scapa Group shares last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 140,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Scapa Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Scapa Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90.

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.