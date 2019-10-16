ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 118,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,990. The company has a market cap of $737.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.