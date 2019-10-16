SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €115.48 ($134.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.41. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1-year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

