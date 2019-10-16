Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 30th total of 933,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 1,048,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 122,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,071,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

