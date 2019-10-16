salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $158.22, but opened at $152.74. salesforce.com shares last traded at $146.97, with a volume of 8,995,889 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,132 shares of company stock worth $41,846,837. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

