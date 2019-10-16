Sabal Trust CO Sells 106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $298.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

