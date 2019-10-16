Sabal Trust CO Buys New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

