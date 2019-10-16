Ruff Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

