Rubies (RBIES) Market Capitalization Reaches $42,535.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market cap of $42,535.00 and $151.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007505 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

