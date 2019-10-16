Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Boosted by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 864,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,613,000 after buying an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,356,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,483,000 after buying an additional 125,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 336,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

