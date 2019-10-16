Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.85 Million Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,028 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Eldorado Resorts worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

