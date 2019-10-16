Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 3,354.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

