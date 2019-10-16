Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 95,668 Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.16% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

IDLB opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

