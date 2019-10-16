Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after buying an additional 371,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 789,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 330,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,174,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 242,585 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 217,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $91.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

