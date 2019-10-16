Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$1.34 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

