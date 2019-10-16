Robert W. Baird Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Neutral

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

