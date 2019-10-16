Robert W. Baird Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Neutral

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
