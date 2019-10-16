River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Wednesday. River and Mercantile Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.13. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.52.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
