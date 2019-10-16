River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Wednesday. River and Mercantile Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.13. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.52.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

