Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $442,669.00 and approximately $662.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000988 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001921 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,328,253 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

