Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.53% of Xencor worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XNCR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 9,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

