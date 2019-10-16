Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Symantec by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,897,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,502,000 after buying an additional 6,799,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,073,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,963,000 after buying an additional 765,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Symantec by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,787,000 after buying an additional 1,302,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 28,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after buying an additional 7,430,202 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of SYMC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 225,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Symantec Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

