Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 143,405 Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,405 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 1.40% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 389,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,514. The firm has a market cap of $365.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

