Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 120,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Centene by 11.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 152.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 51.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 167,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

