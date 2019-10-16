Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 1.01% of Dermira worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dermira by 124.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dermira in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dermira alerts:

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Dermira Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DERM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.