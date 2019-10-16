RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Down 7%

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)’s stock price fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39, 261 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

RHEINMETALL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

