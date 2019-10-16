Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 6.8%

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.07, approximately 1,276,227 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,556,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,250,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

