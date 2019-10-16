Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 765,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

