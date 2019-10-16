Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Retrophin reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at about $14,273,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,081. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.