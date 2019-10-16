Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Achieves $8.53 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $8.53 million and $1.16 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

