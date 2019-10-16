Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB):

10/16/2019 – Great Western Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

10/8/2019 – Great Western Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

10/2/2019 – Great Western Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

10/2/2019 – Great Western Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2019 – Great Western Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

8/23/2019 – Great Western Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,947. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Great Western Bancorp Inc alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 398,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.