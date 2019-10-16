Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trisura Group Ltd’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Phelan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TSE TSU opened at C$30.82 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$24.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.40.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.20 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.