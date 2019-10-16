Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aecom’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 310.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.