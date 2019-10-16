Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0130

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinPlace, CoinExchange and Kyber Network. Request has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $229,504.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043094 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.71 or 0.05979391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00044646 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, KuCoin, CoinPlace, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, WazirX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Mercatox, Coineal, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

