REPO Price Tops $0.0624 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, REPO has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $2,187.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

