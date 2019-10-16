REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.