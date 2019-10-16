Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

