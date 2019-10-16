Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

NYSE ED opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.