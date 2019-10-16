Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.26). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.