Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

