Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 21,315 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 5,075.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,733,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,822,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,864,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

