Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Regency Centers also posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.26.

REG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,400. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,413. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,165 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,835,000 after purchasing an additional 374,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

