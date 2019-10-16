Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Shares Up 12.6%

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s stock price shot up 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.30, 885,174 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 594,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBZ. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Reebonz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

