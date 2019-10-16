Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intersect ENT (XENT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT):

10/11/2019 – Intersect ENT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2019 – Intersect ENT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2019 – Intersect ENT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Intersect ENT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2019 – Intersect ENT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – Intersect ENT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $548.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $539,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 35.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

