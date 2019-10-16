Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Positive Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their positive rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $162.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.