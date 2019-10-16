Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $194.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a positive rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,150. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.