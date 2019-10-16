Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

O has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

NYSE O opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

